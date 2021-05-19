megaBONK Market Capitalization Tops $785,962.73 (MBONK)

megaBONK (CURRENCY:MBONK) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. Over the last seven days, megaBONK has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. megaBONK has a market cap of $785,962.73 and $19,782.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One megaBONK coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000741 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00082753 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005310 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002830 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 36% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00017388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $445.33 or 0.01260054 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,478.29 or 0.09841650 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00055763 BTC.

megaBONK Coin Profile

megaBONK (MBONK) is a coin. Its launch date was July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

megaBONK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as megaBONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade megaBONK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy megaBONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

