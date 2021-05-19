Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.460-0.480 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE HPP traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $26.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,901. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. Hudson Pacific Properties has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $30.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $192.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.20 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 0.61%. As a group, research analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is 49.26%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HPP. Mizuho increased their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Scotiabank downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Hudson Pacific Properties presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.31.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $56,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 110,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

