Dogecoin Price Hits $0.34 (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 28.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000964 BTC on exchanges. Dogecoin has a market cap of $44.18 billion and $10.98 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded down 30.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $196.83 or 0.00556919 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00007763 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 37.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00011086 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 39.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 35.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000152 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 36% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000609 BTC.

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 129,666,593,991 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

