DECENT Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,025.00 (DCT)

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. DECENT has a total market capitalization of $583,141.23 and approximately $2,025.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DECENT coin can now be bought for $0.0114 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, DECENT has traded 37.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DECENT alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00066473 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 31.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.42 or 0.00272828 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00010571 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00033035 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 32.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00008897 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000161 BTC.

DECENT Profile

DECENT (CRYPTO:DCT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2017. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DECENT’s official website is decent.ch . DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent is a decentralized open source content distribution platform that allows anyone to buy, sell, or share content without unnecessary middleman fees or manipulation. Using Decent, authors can share their content directly with consumers using blockchain technology and a modified version of the Bittorrent protocol, without any cultural, geographical or political limitations. Decent holds multiple advantages over traditional platforms, such censorship resistance, which is ensured by Decent's decentralized nature where no single server can be targetted or shut down (It is also impossible to target specific nodes with one piece of content in mind). It allows consumers to acquire content for a cheaper price, while the content creators can keep 100% of the profits. Furthermore, there is no central authority that dictates what content is worth downloading, meaning that content creators are free to express themselves completely and to succeed (or fail) in their craft, regardless of what corporations or governments see fit. The reputation, recommendation, and feedback systems will give every user an equal opportunity. Decent will host an ICO starting on the 10th of September in which 70% of the DCT tokens' total supply will be sold for ETH and BTC. The remaining 30% will be used for mining rewards. DCT tokens are used to fuel the Decent Platform and is required to publish and buy content. Users can choose to set the price for their published content. “

Buying and Selling DECENT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DECENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DECENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DCTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DECENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DECENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.