Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 392,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,003 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up approximately 0.6% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $95,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its holdings in PayPal by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 12,899 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 2,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in PayPal by 2.6% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 424,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $103,184,000 after buying an additional 10,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter worth $624,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $243.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $257.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.33. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.02 and a 12-month high of $309.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $285.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 46,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.38, for a total transaction of $12,058,504.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,112,424.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 73,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.18, for a total transaction of $19,264,114.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,703 shares in the company, valued at $45,106,569.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 229,961 shares of company stock valued at $59,978,815. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.80.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

