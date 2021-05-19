Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 367,323 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,503 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $77,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CRM opened at $214.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $197.66 billion, a PE ratio of 55.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $224.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.01. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $167.00 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. Equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,826,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.79, for a total value of $919,297.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,264,293.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,635 shares of company stock valued at $40,124,503 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie increased their target price on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised salesforce.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet raised salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.91.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

