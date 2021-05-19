Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Purchases 3,545 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,068 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $3,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in Fortive by 0.4% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 41,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Fortive by 3.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its position in Fortive by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 20,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in Fortive by 3.2% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 5,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.21.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $69.24 on Wednesday. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $57.39 and a 1 year high of $82.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.25, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.05%.

In related news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 550 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $36,597.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,364.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $117,758.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,062.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,447,173 shares of company stock valued at $104,586,498. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

