Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Lowers Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. cut its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $11,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FNV. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the first quarter worth about $732,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 16,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,223 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 256.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after acquiring an additional 26,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

FNV opened at $150.48 on Wednesday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.62 and a fifty-two week high of $166.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.14 and its 200 day moving average is $128.98. The stock has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 9.17%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

A number of research firms have commented on FNV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.33.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

