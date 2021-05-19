Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,427 shares during the quarter. Nutrien makes up about 1.5% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $15,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 1,067.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,395,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,581,000 after buying an additional 4,933,473 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth about $206,558,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 660.2% in the 1st quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 2,303,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,975,000 after buying an additional 2,000,088 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,383,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,124,000 after buying an additional 889,941 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth about $38,912,000. 61.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James set a $65.00 price target on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Nutrien has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.89.

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $61.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.20. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $30.56 and a twelve month high of $62.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of 358.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.95%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

