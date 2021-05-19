Polunin Capital Partners Ltd Has $2.15 Million Stock Holdings in Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL)

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd lessened its position in Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,793,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 67,700 shares during the quarter. Great Panther Mining comprises 1.1% of Polunin Capital Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd’s holdings in Great Panther Mining were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Great Panther Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Panther Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Great Panther Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,409,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 484,993 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,184,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after buying an additional 2,067,505 shares during the period. 20.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Great Panther Mining alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GPL shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded Great Panther Mining from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Panther Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.63.

Shares of Great Panther Mining stock opened at $0.87 on Wednesday. Great Panther Mining Limited has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.83. The company has a market cap of $308.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.75.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $68.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.40 million. Great Panther Mining had a positive return on equity of 33.61% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. On average, analysts predict that Great Panther Mining Limited will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Great Panther Mining Company Profile

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil, as well as two mines in Mexico; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Panther Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Panther Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.