Black Creek Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Criteo were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRTO. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Criteo by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 69,392 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its position in Criteo by 845.9% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Criteo by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 30,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Criteo in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Criteo by 241.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Criteo news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 53,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $2,049,683.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,683 shares of company stock valued at $2,196,633. 4.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $35.89 on Wednesday. Criteo S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.83. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.16. Criteo had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $213.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Criteo S.A. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRTO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Criteo from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Criteo from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Criteo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.79.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

