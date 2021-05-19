Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $55.08 Million Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,088 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Linde were worth $55,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Linde by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in Linde by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its stake in Linde by 0.9% during the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Linde from $311.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.39.

LIN opened at $298.00 on Wednesday. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $189.86 and a twelve month high of $303.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $289.24 and a 200-day moving average of $264.18. The stock has a market cap of $154.97 billion, a PE ratio of 70.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.77%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

