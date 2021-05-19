Penbrook Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Penbrook Management LLC cut its stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 134.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,134,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,522 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,052,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,361,000 after purchasing an additional 42,311 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,369,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 357.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,875,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,880,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,341,000 after purchasing an additional 168,671 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FBP opened at $12.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.20. First BanCorp. has a 1 year low of $4.94 and a 1 year high of $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $207.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.49 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 3.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.33%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FBP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Lawrence Odell sold 20,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $226,000.00. Also, EVP Michael Mcdonald sold 80,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $1,006,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,480.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 170,000 shares of company stock worth $2,137,800. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

