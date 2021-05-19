First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Sold by Penbrook Management LLC

Penbrook Management LLC lowered its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,585,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $701,445,000 after buying an additional 1,833,979 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,368,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,549,000 after purchasing an additional 839,301 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in First American Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,147,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,876,000 after purchasing an additional 452,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 375.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,775,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $65.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.13. First American Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $44.05 and a 12-month high of $66.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.04.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.94%.

FAF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna increased their target price on First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.13.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

