Black Creek Investment Management Inc. Sells 243,000 Shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 40.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 357,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,000 shares during the period. Varex Imaging comprises about 0.2% of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. owned 0.91% of Varex Imaging worth $7,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,504,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,500,000 after acquiring an additional 274,299 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Varex Imaging by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 4,400,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,396,000 after purchasing an additional 70,928 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Varex Imaging by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,776,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,628,000 after purchasing an additional 264,294 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Varex Imaging by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,441,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,052,000 after purchasing an additional 33,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Varex Imaging by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,308,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,832,000 after purchasing an additional 13,791 shares in the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VREX opened at $24.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $945.95 million, a P/E ratio of -42.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86. Varex Imaging Co. has a 12 month low of $10.36 and a 12 month high of $26.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.82 and its 200 day moving average is $19.93.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $203.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.30 million. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 2,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $71,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ruediger Naumann-Etienne sold 4,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $101,866.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,572 shares in the company, valued at $587,025.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VREX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded Varex Imaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

