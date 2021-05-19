Black Creek Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 74.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,173,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,213,285 shares during the period. Booz Allen Hamilton makes up approximately 13.8% of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. owned 3.76% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $416,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

BAH has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $82.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.98 and a 200 day moving average of $84.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $70.11 and a 12-month high of $100.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.