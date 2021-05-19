107,150 Shares in Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR) Purchased by Kestrel Investment Management Corp

Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 107,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VWTR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vidler Water Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Vidler Water Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Vidler Water Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vidler Water Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in Vidler Water Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000.

VWTR traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.16. 55,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,367. Vidler Water Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.42 and a 12-month high of $11.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.15.

Vidler Water Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water resource and water storage activities in the southwestern United States. It engages in selling its water rights and storage credits in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico. The company sells its water rights to real estate developers, alternative energy facilities, or other commercial and industrial users, as well as to water utilities, municipalities, and other government agencies; and sells its stored water to state agencies, commercial developers, or municipalities for their commercial projects or communities.

