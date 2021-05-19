Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.38. 909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,937. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.29. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $134.95 and a 12 month high of $197.04.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

