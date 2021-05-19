Kestrel Investment Management Corp Has $4.35 Million Holdings in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp lessened its stake in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. Matthews International accounts for about 1.8% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owned about 0.35% of Matthews International worth $4,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATW. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matthews International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Matthews International by 485.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 562,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,551,000 after acquiring an additional 466,811 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Matthews International during the fourth quarter worth $11,062,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Matthews International by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,291,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,577,000 after acquiring an additional 308,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Matthews International by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,096,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,227,000 after acquiring an additional 219,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Matthews International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MATW traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $40.80. The company had a trading volume of 181,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,346. Matthews International Co. has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $43.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.15. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a positive return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $417.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.94 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Matthews International Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In related news, Director David A. Schawk sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $205,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian J. Dunn sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $248,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $870,660. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW).

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.