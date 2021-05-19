NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.78

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.78 and traded as high as $7.94. NN shares last traded at $7.94, with a volume of 663,125 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on NNBR. CJS Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NN in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 3.35.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $126.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.61 million. NN had a negative net margin of 39.55% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. As a group, analysts predict that NN, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in NN by 183.8% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 114,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 74,457 shares during the period. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NN by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 3,961,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,010,000 after buying an additional 72,881 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NN in the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of NN by 3,993.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 178,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 174,127 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NN in the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NN Company Profile (NASDAQ:NNBR)

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors for general industrial and automotive end markets.

