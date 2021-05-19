Wells Fargo & Company Increases EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $87.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 7.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on EOG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Johnson Rice reissued an “accumulate” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.16.

EOG stock traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.73. 20,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,572,922. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.25 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.84. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $86.60.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The business’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total transaction of $644,483.02. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 121,239 shares in the company, valued at $9,061,402.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $245,147.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 51,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 262.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 48,319 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 34,979 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 154,524 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $2,454,000. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 22.2% during the first quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 20,179 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 41.5% during the first quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,989 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

