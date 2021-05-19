Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.55 EPS

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Digital Ally had a negative net margin of 56.38% and a negative return on equity of 135.21%.
Shares of NASDAQ DGLY opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 4.49. Digital Ally has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $7.10. The stock has a market cap of $85.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.67.
Digital Ally Company Profile
Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?
Receive News & Ratings for Digital Ally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Ally and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.