Spectrum Management Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Spectrum Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,734 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,139,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000.

IVW traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.29. The company had a trading volume of 49,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362,158. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.38 and a 200-day moving average of $64.55. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $48.33 and a 1-year high of $70.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

