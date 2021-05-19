Chase Investment Counsel Corp Has $3.58 Million Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Kansas City Southern accounts for 1.6% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $3,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KSU. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 9.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after buying an additional 12,805 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 8,826.0% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 6,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 6,443 shares during the period. GPM Growth Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 29,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 54,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

KSU has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price objective (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Monday, April 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.07.

NYSE KSU traded down $1.80 on Wednesday, hitting $294.17. The stock had a trading volume of 6,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,689. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $138.45 and a 52-week high of $315.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $283.52 and a 200-day moving average of $224.82.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

