Spectrum Management Group LLC Buys New Shares in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 103,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,720,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 15,669 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 811.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 132,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 117,923 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 6,890,222.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,136,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135,969 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 218.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 11,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 30,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter.

IYE stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.82. The stock had a trading volume of 59,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,996,668. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.45. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $29.47.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

