Chase Investment Counsel Corp Cuts Stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp lessened its stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDU. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,168,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,572,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,751,000 after purchasing an additional 553,956 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,288,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,622,000 after purchasing an additional 375,994 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,205,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,425,000 after purchasing an additional 374,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 1st quarter worth about $8,673,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,810. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.96 and a twelve month high of $35.02.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.41 million. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.30%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

