Chase Investment Counsel Corp Acquires New Stake in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 970 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Medifast in the first quarter valued at $28,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Medifast in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Medifast in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Medifast by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medifast during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $225.04 per share, with a total value of $40,507.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MED. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of MED stock traded down $6.96 on Wednesday, reaching $310.18. 1,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,723. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $242.26 and a 200-day moving average of $223.13. Medifast, Inc. has a one year low of $90.84 and a one year high of $326.81.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.74. Medifast had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 80.07%. The business had revenue of $340.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.12 million. The company’s revenue was up 90.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Medifast, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th were given a $1.42 dividend. This is a boost from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.30%.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

