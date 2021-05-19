937 Shares in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Bought by Spectrum Management Group LLC

Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 216.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,440,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $702,557,000 after buying an additional 985,753 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 880,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $429,556,000 after buying an additional 380,581 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,855,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,880,258,000 after buying an additional 206,103 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at $86,532,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of ASML by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,890,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,304,856,000 after buying an additional 117,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

ASML stock traded down $17.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $614.44. 10,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $641.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $539.39. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $303.73 and a 52-week high of $675.65. The company has a market cap of $257.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.71, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ASML from $524.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen upgraded ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Grupo Santander cut ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $605.80.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

