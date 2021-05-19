Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) to Issue Dividend of $2.57

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 2.5681 per share on Friday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This is a boost from Aperam’s previous dividend of $2.52.

Shares of OTCMKTS:APEMY remained flat at $$57.67 on Wednesday. 54 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.50. Aperam has a 1 year low of $24.62 and a 1 year high of $57.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APEMY. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Aperam from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aperam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Aperam from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aperam has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

