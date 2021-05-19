Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Shares Gap Down to $47.15

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.15, but opened at $44.69. Quanterix shares last traded at $44.30, with a volume of 886 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on QTRX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Quanterix from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a current ratio of 7.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.73 and a beta of 1.71.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 41.69% and a negative return on equity of 22.37%. Research analysts forecast that Quanterix Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $214,568.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $97,286.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,048 shares of company stock worth $1,999,095 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Quanterix by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,103,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,966,000 after acquiring an additional 817,697 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Quanterix by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,914,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,928,000 after acquiring an additional 171,259 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Quanterix by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,502,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,862,000 after acquiring an additional 379,908 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Quanterix by 273.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,300,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,014,000 after acquiring an additional 952,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Quanterix by 1,135.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 703,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,107,000 after acquiring an additional 646,145 shares in the last quarter. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

