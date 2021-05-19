NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Shares Gap Down to $47.08

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.08, but opened at $44.01. NeoGames shares last traded at $42.02, with a volume of 926 shares trading hands.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities increased their price target on NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist increased their target price on NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.20.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.53.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGMS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of NeoGames by 247.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter.
About NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS)
NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.
