NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Shares Gap Down to $47.08

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.08, but opened at $44.01. NeoGames shares last traded at $42.02, with a volume of 926 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities increased their price target on NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist increased their target price on NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.20.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.53.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 million. Equities research analysts forecast that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGMS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of NeoGames by 247.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter.

About NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS)

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

