Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Shares Gap Down to $13.47

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.47, but opened at $12.63. Accel Entertainment shares last traded at $12.63, with a volume of 1 shares traded.
A number of analysts have commented on ACEL shares. Macquarie started coverage on Accel Entertainment in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Accel Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.08.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -37.88 and a beta of 1.27.
In related news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 22,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $252,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 523,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,004,028.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 5,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $52,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 224,397 shares of company stock valued at $2,680,053. 19.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACEL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 3,026.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 374.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 9,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.
Accel Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:ACEL)
Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.
