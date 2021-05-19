Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Shares Gap Down to $13.47

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.47, but opened at $12.63. Accel Entertainment shares last traded at $12.63, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on ACEL shares. Macquarie started coverage on Accel Entertainment in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Accel Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.08.

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -37.88 and a beta of 1.27.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Accel Entertainment had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $74.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 22,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $252,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 523,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,004,028.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 5,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $52,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 224,397 shares of company stock valued at $2,680,053. 19.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACEL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 3,026.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 374.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 9,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:ACEL)

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.