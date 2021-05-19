Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Shares Gap Down to $2.51

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.51, but opened at $2.37. Tellurian shares last traded at $2.45, with a volume of 20,095 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TELL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Tellurian from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Tellurian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.63.

The company has a market capitalization of $979.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.11.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 623.45% and a negative return on equity of 123.99%. The company had revenue of $8.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.62 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tellurian news, major shareholder Total Delaware, Inc. sold 587,987 shares of Tellurian stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total transaction of $1,675,762.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Diana Derycz Kessler purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $214,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 205,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,643.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,276,344 shares of company stock valued at $11,393,157. 42.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TELL. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Tellurian during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. SL Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 274.0% in the 4th quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 126,807 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 92,899 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 678,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 105,256 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tellurian by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 117,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. 11.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

