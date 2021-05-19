Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Shares Gap Down to $14.97

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.97, but opened at $13.41. Dorian LPG shares last traded at $13.82, with a volume of 1,045 shares trading hands.

LPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Pareto Securities raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $591.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.42 and its 200 day moving average is $12.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

In other Dorian LPG news, Director Christina Tan sold 13,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $187,407.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,529.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 93,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $1,215,330.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,734 shares in the company, valued at $398,927.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 246,784 shares of company stock worth $3,275,505 over the last ninety days. 28.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 10.5% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 53,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the fourth quarter worth approximately $958,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,603,957 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $68,313,000 after acquiring an additional 500,839 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 319.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,556 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 31,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,923 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of March 31, 2020, its fleet consisted of twenty-four VLGCs. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.