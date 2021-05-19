PayBX Reaches Market Cap of $1.34 Million (AXPR)

PayBX (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 19th. One PayBX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PayBX has traded down 22.2% against the US dollar. PayBX has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $18,810.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PayBX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00078117 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004930 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002850 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 37.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00017126 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $444.32 or 0.01266368 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00056109 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.39 or 0.00103725 BTC.

About PayBX

PayBX (CRYPTO:AXPR) is a coin. It was first traded on January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 345,214,001 coins and its circulating supply is 280,214,001 coins. PayBX’s official website is www.paybx.io . PayBX’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire . PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

PayBX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayBX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayBX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PayBX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “AXPRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for PayBX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PayBX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.