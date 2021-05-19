Cloudbric Trading Down 35% This Week (CLBK)

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLBK) traded 26.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. In the last seven days, Cloudbric has traded 35% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cloudbric coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cloudbric has a total market capitalization of $8.06 million and approximately $179,692.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00078117 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004930 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002850 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 37.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00017126 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $444.32 or 0.01266368 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00056109 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.39 or 0.00103725 BTC.

Cloudbric Coin Profile

CLBK is a coin. Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 coins and its circulating supply is 609,683,917 coins. The official website for Cloudbric is www.cloudbric.io . The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cloudbric’s official Twitter account is @cloudbric and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cloudbric’s primary mission is to revolutionize the cybersecurity market by making information security open and accessible to all users through the introduction of a new Decentralized Universal Security Platform. This AI-based cybersecurity platform will be powered by Cloudbric’s patented deep learning module known as VISION and will provide an all-inclusive suite of cybersecurity solutions, as well as the development of a new decentralized security ecosystem. Furthermore, users will be able to train the very technology that helps protect their online digital assets by contributing anonymous cyber threat logs to advance the accuracy and learning capabilities of Cloudbric’s deep learning module. For their continued security contributions, users will be rewarded through the free distribution of Cloudbric cryptocurrency (CLB) tokens directly to their user account. “

Buying and Selling Cloudbric

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cloudbric should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cloudbric using one of the exchanges listed above.

