Status (SNT) Price Down 45.2% Over Last 7 Days

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 34.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. One Status coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000296 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a market capitalization of $360.94 million and $50.01 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Status has traded 45.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00078117 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004930 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002850 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 37.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00017126 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.32 or 0.01266368 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00056109 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.39 or 0.00103725 BTC.

About Status

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a coin. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. Status’ official website is status.im . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Buying and Selling Status

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

