VerusCoin Price Tops $1.40 on Major Exchanges (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded 22% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 19th. One VerusCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.40 or 0.00003996 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded 33% lower against the US dollar. VerusCoin has a total market capitalization of $87.35 million and approximately $670.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002855 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003233 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 36.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00070545 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $110.37 or 0.00314552 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 31.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.71 or 0.00192990 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004691 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 41.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 32.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 33% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00037157 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 37.8% against the dollar and now trades at $353.25 or 0.01006805 BTC.

VerusCoin was first traded on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 62,299,273 coins. The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

