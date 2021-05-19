Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA)

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paracle Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C J Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. C J Advisory Inc. now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AOA traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.97. The company had a trading volume of 55,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,153. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.49. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $51.53 and a 12-month high of $70.30.

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

