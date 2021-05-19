Spectrum Management Group LLC Sells 4,608 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Spectrum Management Group LLC lessened its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 16.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,608 shares during the period. Whirlpool comprises approximately 1.1% of Spectrum Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $5,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,504,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,063,000 after acquiring an additional 161,533 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,575,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,430,000 after purchasing an additional 10,232 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,293,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,452,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 1,241,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,104,000 after purchasing an additional 23,323 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,062,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,745,000 after purchasing an additional 79,550 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.14.

In other news, EVP Gilles Morel sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.23, for a total transaction of $1,221,809.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,847.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 45,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.36, for a total transaction of $11,602,114.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 223,441 shares of company stock valued at $53,361,469 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WHR traded down $6.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $234.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $115.81 and a 12 month high of $257.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.94.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

