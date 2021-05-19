Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC Sells 300 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lessened its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Repligen by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Repligen by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Repligen by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Repligen by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Repligen by 54.5% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGEN stock traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.52. The stock had a trading volume of 624 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,503. The company has a current ratio of 13.67, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $109.38 and a 52 week high of $228.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.38.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.26. Repligen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 21,900 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total transaction of $4,165,161.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,210,464.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,464 shares in the company, valued at $505,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,292 shares of company stock worth $9,386,889. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RGEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Repligen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.20.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

