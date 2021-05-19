-$0.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) will report ($0.67) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.56) and the lowest is ($0.75). Rocket Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.45) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 48.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.02) to ($1.78). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.04) to ($0.74). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS.

RCKT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKT traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.87. The stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,161. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $67.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -22.77 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a current ratio of 7.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.77.

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp sold 725,000 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $29,021,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,598,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,680,000 after acquiring an additional 119,514 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,257,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,541,000 after buying an additional 288,920 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,652,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,308,000 after buying an additional 62,142 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,533,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,059,000 after purchasing an additional 83,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1,532.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,277,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,043 shares in the last quarter.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

