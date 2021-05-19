-$0.69 EPS Expected for Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) to post ($0.69) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Bellerophon Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.63) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.74). Bellerophon Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.51) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to ($2.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to ($1.74). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bellerophon Therapeutics.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLPH traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.33. 75,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,863. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $15.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.58. The company has a market cap of $41.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of -0.29.

In other news, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Ii, L sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $2,192,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 38.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 6.7% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 63,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 261.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 7,740 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 10.9% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 98,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 40.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its products include INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

