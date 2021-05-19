-$0.34 EPS Expected for SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) will announce earnings per share of ($0.34) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for SeaSpine’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.28). SeaSpine posted earnings per share of ($0.50) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaSpine will report full-year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($0.96). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($0.72). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow SeaSpine.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.16). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 24.38% and a negative net margin of 27.32%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPNE. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of SeaSpine from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of SeaSpine from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of SeaSpine from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SeaSpine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of SeaSpine from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNE traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,074. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.36 and a 200-day moving average of $17.72. The firm has a market cap of $688.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.24. SeaSpine has a 12 month low of $8.78 and a 12 month high of $22.97.

In other SeaSpine news, Director Renee Gaeta sold 2,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $53,377.60. Company insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPNE. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of SeaSpine in the fourth quarter valued at $8,317,000. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 468,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,167,000 after purchasing an additional 133,765 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 441,037 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,696,000 after purchasing an additional 93,359 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in SeaSpine in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SeaSpine by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,862,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,493,000 after buying an additional 25,782 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

