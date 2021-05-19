$1.45 EPS Expected for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to post earnings per share of $1.45 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.50 and the lowest is $1.44. Analog Devices reported earnings of $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full year earnings of $6.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.84 to $6.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.24 to $6.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Analog Devices.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS.

ADI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.92.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $982,365.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,927,109.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total value of $1,573,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,917,173.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,396 shares of company stock worth $8,385,638 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $145.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.82 billion, a PE ratio of 44.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.71. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $164.40.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

