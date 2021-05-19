INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Receives $21.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.20.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INMB shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of INmune Bio in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley assumed coverage on INmune Bio in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered INmune Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in INmune Bio by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 8.3% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 19,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 97.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 12.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of INmune Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INmune Bio stock opened at $11.35 on Friday. INmune Bio has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $29.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.49 and its 200 day moving average is $13.86. The firm has a market cap of $169.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 3.01.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.05). On average, analysts predict that INmune Bio will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio, Inc focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

