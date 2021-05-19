INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.08), Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of INVO stock opened at $4.15 on Wednesday. INVO Bioscience has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $12.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day moving average of $3.61. The company has a market capitalization of $43.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of -1.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded INVO Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd.

In other news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. purchased 9,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.83 per share, for a total transaction of $34,473.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 68,822 shares of company stock worth $272,856. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INVO Bioscience Company Profile

INVO Bioscience, Inc, a medical device company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. It offers INVOcell, a patented intravaginal culture system used for the natural in vivo incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Massachusetts.

