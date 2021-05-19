Brokerages Set The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) PT at $55.67

Shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.67.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on The Joint from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of The Joint from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of The Joint from $28.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of The Joint from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

In related news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 26,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $1,191,470.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,975.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 35,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $1,490,522.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,019.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,892 shares of company stock worth $6,071,519. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in The Joint in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of The Joint in the fourth quarter worth about $728,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of The Joint by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 34,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 15,943 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in The Joint during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,559,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Joint by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,002,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,313,000 after buying an additional 28,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

The Joint stock opened at $53.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.75. The Joint has a 52 week low of $12.62 and a 52 week high of $58.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.67 and a beta of 1.27.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The Joint had a return on equity of 51.77% and a net margin of 6.89%. Equities analysts forecast that The Joint will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

