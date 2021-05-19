Analysts Set Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) PT at $8.67

Shares of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.67.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SELB shares. William Blair upgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, insider Peter G. Traber acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.53 per share, with a total value of $45,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,640. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd P. Johnston sold 15,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $67,319.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,272.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 1.9% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 195,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 39.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,036 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 7,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 7,301 shares in the last quarter. 56.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SELB opened at $3.12 on Friday. Selecta Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.70. The stock has a market cap of $353.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.18.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's proprietary pipeline includes enzymes therapies, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

