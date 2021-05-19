Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,103,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,447,000 after acquiring an additional 505,260 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 26,082.3% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,949,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934,782 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,709,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,213,000 after buying an additional 310,071 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,589,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $155,996,000 after buying an additional 266,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,502,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,647,000 after buying an additional 219,953 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK opened at $67.96 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $45.79 and a 12-month high of $68.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.79.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

